A never-before seen three-wheeler Maruti | Video

Maruti 800 is the most iconic Indian car of all time. The best-selling car of more than three decades is still a ubiquitous presence on roads in the country. Though the Maruti 800 has been modified into several forms including a convertible and a sports car, Magneto 11 YouTuber has come up with a never-before-seen attempt.

He has converted the Maruti 800 into a three-wheeler. Titled 'Mini 800', Magneto 11 has posted the first video of the project on YouTube. Magneto 11 has removed the back seat and fitted a tyre - a Bajaj Avenger tyre - in the middle.

From the front, it looks like a standard Maruti 800 but the side profile gives away the chop job. Thought the bottom half is cut, there are no major changes in the front, including the engine. The modification job is yet to be fully over, Magneto 11 says in the video.