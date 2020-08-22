{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

eKUV100 to make history with 120km in a single charge, affordable price tag

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

eKUV100 to make history with 120km in a single charge, affordable price tag
An image of KUV100 used for representation
SHARE

Mahindra's electric SUV eKUV100 is likely to go on sale from next month. The vehicle was first showcased during the previous Auto Expo by Mahindra. The company then had plans to launch the vehicle at a price tag of Rs 8.25 lakh. But it is believed that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic forced the company to delay the plans. However, Mahindra managing director Pavan Goenka has now confirmed that the eKUV100 will go on sale by the end of this quarter.

If the company sticks to the price tag announced during the Auto Expo, the eKUV100 will become the cheapest electric car in India. That title currently belongs to the Tata Tigor EV.
FAST TRACK
Mahindra unveils all new Thar, launch on October 2 | Video

The EV will not be much different from the standard KUV100 in looks; what differentiates it will be a closed front grille and the charging port on the front fender. The eKUV100 is powered by a 40kW electric motor that generates 53 bhp of power and 120Nm of torque.

The SUV comes with a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers a range of 120 km per charge, claims the company. The eKUV100 will have both standard and fast charging options, with standard charging taking five hours and 45 minutes to fully charge the battery and the fast charger just 55 minutes.

Advertisement
MORE IN FAST TRACK
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES