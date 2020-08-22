eKUV100 to make history with 120km in a single charge, affordable price tag

Mahindra's electric SUV eKUV100 is likely to go on sale from next month. The vehicle was first showcased during the previous Auto Expo by Mahindra. The company then had plans to launch the vehicle at a price tag of Rs 8.25 lakh. But it is believed that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic forced the company to delay the plans. However, Mahindra managing director Pavan Goenka has now confirmed that the eKUV100 will go on sale by the end of this quarter.

If the company sticks to the price tag announced during the Auto Expo, the eKUV100 will become the cheapest electric car in India. That title currently belongs to the Tata Tigor EV.

The EV will not be much different from the standard KUV100 in looks; what differentiates it will be a closed front grille and the charging port on the front fender. The eKUV100 is powered by a 40kW electric motor that generates 53 bhp of power and 120Nm of torque.

The SUV comes with a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers a range of 120 km per charge, claims the company. The eKUV100 will have both standard and fast charging options, with standard charging taking five hours and 45 minutes to fully charge the battery and the fast charger just 55 minutes.