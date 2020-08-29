Why do vehicles have number plates with different colours

Vehicles have number plates with different colours. Even if they are high-security registration plates, they have different colours. Among these, we are familiar with yellow and white but why are number plates green and blue?

Why are the number plates colour coded? Can a person change the number plate of his vehicle according to his whim? Well, there is a reason behind each of the colour. The colour denotes the way a particular vehicle is used on the road. However, in case of green, the colour only denotes the fuel used by the vehicle.

Number plates and their colours

• White and black: Private vehicles have number plates with white background and black lettering.

• Yellow and black: Commercial vehicles have number plates with yellow background and the letters in black.

• Green: Electric vehicles get green number plates. But if the letters are in white, then the vehicle is for private use and if they are yellow then for commercial use.

• Yellow and red: If the number plate has yellow background colour and red alpha numerals, it is a vehicle with temporary registration.

• Red and white: The number plate provided to vehicle dealers. It is necessary for the dealer to use the vehicle before it is sold.

• Defence number plate: This number plate is provided to vehicles of defence forces.

• Black and yellow: Vehicles that are given on rent have this number plate.

• Blue and white: Vehicles belonging to foreign consulates bear white lettering on light blue background. The number plates will have the codes assigned to the embassies of various countries.