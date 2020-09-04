Want licence for automatic cars only? Give a test in geared vehicle

Kochi: Many people now prefer to drive cars with automatic gears. However, getting a licence to drive them is leaving many people frustrated.

Those wanting to drive a car with automatic gear can obtain a licence only by driving a four-wheeler with gears. This is because the Sarathi Portal in Parivahan, a centralised system for issuing driving licence, does not have the option of Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) Automatic.

The option of licence for automatic four-wheelers was removed last year after services such as driving licences and vehicle registration were transferred to the centralised system of the Ministry of Transport. The gearless option for two-wheelers, however, is available.

All the services of the motor vehicles department have been moved to the website www.parivahan.gov.in

In Kerala, the LMV automatic option was available under the 'other category' section of the motor vehicles department's Smart Move software.

Many people, including women, are approaching RTOs with the demand to allow them to take licence only for automatic geared cars, but they are being told it is not possible now, sources said.