Nissan unveils new sports car concept Z

Japanese automaker Nissan has unveiled its new sports car concept Z. The new concept was showcased by Nissan at Yokohama in Japan. The concept will take forward the legacy of Nissan Z cars. Among other features, the all-new car will have a V6 twin turbo charged engine with manual transmission.

The Z Proto is a modern sports car that retains the 50-year-old legacy of the Z cars. The new car's design has been developed by a team in Japan. The shape of the bonnet and the canted, teardrop-shaped LED headlights are clear reminders of the old Z. The rectangular grille's dimensions are similar to the existing model.

The ZG has clear dome lenses over the headlight buckets, which under light give off two circular reflections over each headlight. In the rear, the tail-light design takes inspiration from the 300ZX.

Lightweight carbon fibre treatments on the side skirts, front lower lip and rear valance ensure nimble performance. Nineteen-inch alloy wheels and dual exhausts augment the road presence of the Z Proto.

Designed to suit the requirements of both the driver and passengers, the modern cabin of the Z concept incorporates the vintage touches of the Z. The car is powered by a V-6 twin-turbocharged engine that generates 400 bhp of power.