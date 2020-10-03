Bored of rowing, man builds water bike out of scrap

Kottayam: Necessity is the mother of invention, and often, some desperation too. At least in E V Aneesh’s case. He fashioned a water bike out of scrap as he found it exhausting to row over to the other side of the lake, to his farmhouse.

Aneesh of Kaduthuruthy is a graduate in automobile engineering. He has a farm which grows fish and cattle in Vechoor. He should cross Puthakayal, from Ambika Market to reach his farm. He now uses his water bike and ha almost abandoned rowing the boat.

He used an old Hero Honda bike that was at home. Aneesh removed both the tyres. For floatation, he fixed 10, 30-litre cans onto a frame. The bike was then fixed on this frame. We fixed a shaft in place of the rear wheel of the bike.

Two people can ride the bike, altered at a cost of Rs 3,500. The bike’s handle is attached to a direction shaft for better control. The mileage of the bike on water is 10 km per litre.

Aneesh got the idea when the floods submerged all roads in the past years. The bike can be used at depths of one metre. Aneesh says he can use the bike to feed fish in the farm too.