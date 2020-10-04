New Motor Vehicle rules offer protection to 'Good Samaritans' who help accident victims

New Delhi: The new Motor Vehicle Rules notified by the Centre offers immunity from ‘harassment’ and legal tangle for those who take road accident victims to hospitals.

The ‘Good Samaritans’ will be offered protection under the newly added Section 134(A) of the act.

The following are the highlights of the new rule:

• The rescuers should get ‘decent’ treatment at the hands of authorities, including the police. There should not be any discrimination on the basis of sex, caste, creed, or religion.

• They should not be held back for the reason that they intimated the police. They should be allowed to carry on immediately.

• Their names and identity documents should not be sought. They can opt to be party to the case and turn witnesses.

• They should not be asked to be part of the procedures at the hospital. If they are willing, they can provide details on the hospital letterhead/notepad.

• The rights of the rescuers, in English and Hindi, should be exhibited in all government and private hospitals. It should also be published on the websites concerned.

• If they are ready to be part of the legal proceedings, their statements should be recorded at a place and time of their convenience. If their statements are not recorded at the police station, the policemen should not wear uniforms. Video-conferencing facilities may be used for this.