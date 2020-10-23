Maharashtra invites Tesla after Musk hints entry into India

Mumbai: India's richest state Maharashtra has invited US electric-car maker Tesla Inc, weeks after its Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk suggested entering the country next year.

In a tweet on Thursday, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said he and Industries Minister Subhash Desai held a video call with Tesla executives earlier in the day to invite them to the state.

This evening I had the opportunity to participate in a video call by Industries Minister @Subhash_Desai ji with @Tesla team to invite them to Maharashtra. I was present not because of just the investment but my firm belief in electric mobility & sustainability @elonmusk — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 22, 2020

Earlier this month, Musk said "Next year for sure" on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla".

Tesla's entry into Asia's third largest economy could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly focusing to promote the use of electric vehicles.