Tovino among the special 15 who drove home Mini Sidewalk Convertible in India

India got only 15 units of this convertible luxury hatchback, and out of them one went to the young Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas. The actor has gifted himself British carmaker Mini's special edition dubbed Mini Convertible Sidewalk. He bought the vehicle from the Mini dealership in Kochi.

Loaded with several features, the Mini Convertible has a price tag of Rs 44.90 lakh ex-showroom. This limited edition of the iconic Convertible is costlier by Rs 5 lakh than the standard Mini Cooper that is available for Rs 38.90 lakh.

Coming in deep laguna metallic colour, the Sidewalk Edition rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and has ‘Sidewalk’ stickers and badges. It comes to India as a completely built unit.

The special edition consists of a Mini Excitement Package of LED lighting, ambient lighting, and Mini logo sidewalk illumination when the door is opened. For the interior, it gets Mini Yours Leather Lounge Sidewalk leather seats in anthracite with contrast stitching and a multi-function sport leather steering wheel.

The steering wheel also has a Sidewalk logo. It also gets a soft-top electric convertible roof, besides a rearview camera, park distance control, sports seats and dual airbags.

The Sidewalk Edition sees no changes on the mechanical front over the standard model. The car is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine from BMW with twin-scroll turbo. It generates 192 ps of power and 280 Nm of torque and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The vehicle is capable of hitting 100kmph from standstill in 7.1 seconds, while the top speed is 230 kmph.