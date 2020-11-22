Renault to launch compact SUV Kiger in Jan-Mar 2021

New Delhi: French auto major Renault said it will launch its new compact SUV Kiger in the Indian market in the first quarter of next year as it looks to enhance presence in the automotive market here.

The Renault Kiger will be built on the same platform as the company's compact multi-purpose vehicle TRIBER and will be an international launch for Groupe Renault. It will feature an all-new global petrol turbo engine, the company said in a statement.

The Kiger will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport and Honda WR-V.

"After Kwid and Triber, Renault Kiger is the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets," Renault India Operations Country CEO & Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said.

He further said, "it will be launched in the B-segment, which accounts for more than 50 per cent of the total industry sales, thereby enabling us to grow our presence across the country."

"In a short span of time, Renault has already crossed the 6,50,000 sales milestone in India and we look forward to continue on this progressive journey with Renault Kiger," Mamillapalle said.