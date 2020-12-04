New Hyundai i20 test drive: The return of the king of hatchback segment

It is after six long years that the i20 is getting a makeover. Expectations were high for improvements in design, looks and performance. Not to forget the minimum guarantee on quality and durability expected from Hyundai. And does it have all the bells and whistles of modern-day cars? Yes, the new i20 has all of these and more. Here is the test drive report:

6.7 lakh units in 6 years

This is the success story of i20 - in six years, 6.7 lakh units of the car have been sold. It's not a small achievement; it a success several rivals could not achieve in the premium hatchback segment. In its third generation, there are several factors that propels this premium hatchback.

Increasing competition

When the second-generation i20 was launched six years ago, Hyundai had organised a test drive and proved to be runaway success. However, the company did not organise an official test drive this time around in view of the Covid-19 threat. However, the media did get to drive the new i20 and the drive was confined within Kerala with restrictions in place. Six years ago, if the i20 had little or no competition, today the scene is different with a long line-up of rivals, including Tata's Altroz that made its entry into the segment recently.

All-new hatchback

The highlight of the i20 is the new grille, which is inspired by all modern vehicles that have come out of the Hyundai family. It is now frameless. Chrome has given way to piano black finish. The flog lamp looks like a continuation of the grille. The headlamps are sleek and sharper than before. The side profile looks masculine due to a sculpted bonnet and flared wheel arches. The piano black finish can be seen in the rear too. The Z-shaped tail lamps are eye catching. While exterior is entirely new, how about the interior?

New platform

The 2020 i20 is built on the new K-platform. The carmaker claims that the new platform provides 40% more stiffness to the frame. Compared to the previous generation, it is wider by 4 cm, thus making it the widest car in the segment. Though the Global NCAP is yet to crash-test and rate the vehicle, the i20 has all the latest safety features.

Ease of use

Hyundai has done away with unnecessary gimmicks and concentrated on ease of use this time around and that is the USP of the vehicle. It has a dashboard that looks like a grille with an integrated AC vents. The large 10.25-inch screen sits nicely in the middle. The steering is also a new unit. The seats are well cushioned and supportive, and the interior has an all-black cabin.

Who is the boss?

No other vehicle in the segment gets a Bose sound system with a subwoofer. The 12.5-inch instrument console is similar to the Verna. The new i20 also gets an air purifier and wireless charger besides a rear AC vent. The boot is bigger with 311-litre capacity. The legroom is generous in the back too while nobody will have any issues regarding entry and exit.

Plenty of engine options

The new i20 comes with three engine options and gearbox combinations. The petrol engine options include the 1.2-litre Kappa and the 1.0-litre turbo unit. The naturally aspirated unit produces 85 bhp of power and the turbo powertrain 120 bhp. The vehicle that was available for test drive had a turbo petrol engine. A silent warrior with seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, it has excellent pickup and smoothness and offers excellent drivability on both city and highway conditions. The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 100 bhp of power and is mated to a six-speed manual and an iMT clutchless manual transmission. But the pick of the lot is the turbo DCT model which needs less than 10 seconds to hit 100 kmph.

Price

The ex-showroom price of the new i20 starts from Rs 6.67 lakh to Rs 11. 43 lakh.

