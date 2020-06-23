YuppTV's Smart TV Offer receives interest from all corners of the world

In these days of lockdown and isolation, YuppTV, with its unrivalled repository of South Asian content, has been a soothing balm for many Indians based abroad.

Recently, they had launched the Smart TV Offer, a new initiative that rewards new customers with a 55-inch smart television on the purchase of an annual subscription. It received an overwhelming interest from all quarters.

The lucky winners of Week 1 (10th June to 16th June) have now been announced. They are as follows:

USA - Pattabhiraju Mundru – Pennsylvania



USA - Shravya Gottipati – California

USA - L Kavasseri Subraman – Virginia

USA - Ramesh Timakondu – Connecticut

USA – Arumugam Palanichamy – Michigan

UK - Hanumantha Rao Vidadala – Lancashire

Europe Region - Kishore Ravuri – Switzerland

Singapore - Samta Kharbanda – Singapore

Australia - Sunil Kumar Noothi – New South Wales

One of the largest OTT platforms in the world, YuppTV offers a diverse range of content for the entire Indian household from your favourite series to the latest blockbusters and a fantastic collection of old classics.



It also supports 12 Indian languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Bengali.

Alongside the competition, YuppTV is also offering a £20/€20 discount for their subscribers in the UK and Europe.

For more details, visit: https://www.yupptv.com