PM Modi unveils 'transparent taxation', Rights' Charter for taxpayers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the 'transparent taxation' platform, which brings into effect faceless assessment of taxpayers, and the Rights' Charter for the taxpayers.

With the 'Transparent Taxation Honouring the Honest' that is aimed at carrying forward the journey of direct tax reforms, the taxpayers would not be harassed and treated with suspicion here on.

Launching the platform, Modi said the department will start faceless appeals from September 25.

"Effort is to make tax system seamless, painless and faceless... Honest taxpayer plays an important role in nation development," he said.

Asking people to pay taxes due to them, Modi said while it is the responsibility of tax officers to deal with taxpayers with dignity, people should also consider paying taxes as their responsibility.

Fundamental reforms were needed in Indian tax system, he said, adding India is among the nations with lowest corporate tax rates.

He said that the charter has been introduced with defined rights and responsibilities. From here on the Income Tax Department cannot doubt anyone without a basis, he said.

Modi is of the view that the structural reforms will add a new dimension along with the transparent taxation platform. He also noted that reform should be policy driven and holistic.

Speaking of the recent measures, he said that nearly 3 lakh cases were resolved under the "Vivaad Se Vishwas" scheme.

He also appealed to the citizens and said that those who are capable of paying taxes but not in the tax net should voluntarily pay taxes.

