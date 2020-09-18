Pinarayi govt shifts Rs 8,000 crore liability to next regime

Thiruvananthapuram: A liability of about Rs 8,000 crore will have to be borne by the next government due to the current dispensation’s decision to postpone the repayment of salary cut and leave surrender amounts.

The government is able to set aside Rs 5,000 crore for the time being through salary cuts. In April next year, after the current financial year, the amount will be added to the PF accounts. If it is done before April, the central government may reduce the state's borrowable limit by this amount.

The amount to be merged can only be withdrawn during the next government's regime.

Every year, government employees, excluding teachers, claim about Rs 1,500 crore through leave surrender. Although the ban on leave surrender has been extended, it can be withdrawn only in June. The extension till June of the leave surrender that could have been withdrawn in April of the next financial year means it will have to be borne by the next government.

In effect, this government has tactfully escaped a liability of Rs 8,000 crore.

The arrears of three instalments of dearness allowance will also most likely have to be paid by the next government. This will come to about Rs 500 crore.