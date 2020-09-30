Webinar on future of Kerala's industrial sector to be held on October 2

Malayala Manorama's financial magazine "Sampadyam" in association with business website QuickKerala.Com will organise a webinar "Business behind the Mask" on October 2 at 11 am.

Experts will speak about the future of Kerala's industrial sector in the wake of the huge crisis triggered by Covid - 19 pandemic.

MSME, Thrissur Deputy Director G S Prakash, NSDC South Head Sobins Kuriakose, National SME Council - NASSCOM Member Shilin Sugunan, V-Star Founder and MD Sheela Kochouseph, KSSIA State President SLK Food Processing MD MD M Khalid and G-Tech MD and Chairman Mehroof Manalodi will participate in the discussion. Harilal Bhaskar, CEO of AIC, will lead the discussion.

The main topics of discussion include "review of the industrial sector during Covid - 19 pandemic, the crisis in the industrial sector, things to know for reviving the industrial sector, new ventures and the future.

Industrialists and entrepreneurs can take advantage of the possibilities thrown up by webinar.

For more information and to participate in the webinar contact: 9961162800