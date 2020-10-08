Kerala's very own 'Nendran' bananas will soon reach European markets

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's own 'Nendran' banana will be shipped to the European market for the first time through a government system. The project, which will be implemented under the shipment protocol, will begin next April.

In the beginning of the ‘sea shipment protocol development for 'Nendran' bananas to Europe’ scheme, 14 tonnes of bananas will be delivered to London. The Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, which is implementing the project, aims to deliver 5,000 tonnes of Nendran bananas from Kerala to the European market every year.

The scheme is expected to provide 20% additional income to farmers.

Nendran bananas will be collected from farmers selected in the Thrissur district under the central government’s Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. It will be stored intact for about a month and delivered to the customers in Europe.

Scientists from the National Research Centre for Bananas in Tiruchirappalli will provide technical advice to farmers on export-oriented preparations.

Nendran bananas with 85 per cent maturity will be harvested, processed and packed in reefer containers for exports, VFPCK Project Director Abdul Alah Hashim. The export cost of Rs 80-100 per kg can be reduced by Rs 10-15, he said.

The Nendran banana bunches will be harvested, put in crates and transported to the packing centre. There it will be washed, dehumidified, put in vacuum packs and then exported in carton boxes. This will be ripened in the foreign country and delivered to consumers through supermarkets.