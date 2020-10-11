Keralite entrepreneur Jacob Thundil chosen for top British honour

Keralite entrepreneur Jacob Thundil has been awarded an MBE - Member of the Order of the British Empire – for his services to International Trade and Exports in the 2020 Birthday Honours lists.

Thundil, the founder of Cocofina and inventor, began his entrepreneurial journey back in 2005. Today, Cocofina, the coconut experts, boasts of a range of 32 organic-certified products with 45% of their sales

coming from exports across 28 countries worldwide.

Before founding Cocofina, Thundil worked in London with companies like HSBC, Lloyds HBOS, Accenture and British Telecom.

Throughout his 16 year-long journey in business, Jacob has been a mentor to other prospective entrepreneurs and exporters.

Cocofina won the ‘Best Employer’ award from Brunel University in 2017 and has been instrumental in providing placements to many young graduates.

Thundil said it was a great honour to receive the MBE from Her Majesty. “I am proud to be a part of the British food industry and to help with increasing exports from the UK. I will continue to help other entrepreneurs on their journey to expand their business beyond Britain. I am thrilled to be recognised for my efforts and look forward to working in the vibrant food industry.

The award and insignia will be presented at an investiture in person from The Queen, or a member of the royal family usually at Buckingham Palace.