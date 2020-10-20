Now, OTP for LPG cylinders from Nov 1

Thiruvananthapuam: The consumers in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi cities in Kerala will receive OTP (one time password) numbers on their mobile phones before LPG cooking gas cylinders are delivered at their homes .

The system will come into effect from November 1.

The consumers are to show the OTP number or Digital to Analogue (DAC) number to gas company representatives who reach their houses with the gas cylinder. Since OTP is being handed over, the details will not be entered in the passbook. Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman said the system is being implemented as part of the central government's digitization policy. The new system is also being implemented to check the misuse of subsidized cylinders.

At the moment the distribution companies have implemented the system in some places in these two cities in the wake of COVID pandemic.

According to available information, in the first phase the new system will be implemented under some distributors only in some places. The consumers will receive the OTP number the moment the distribution agency people prepare the cash memo. Thereafter the cylinder will reach the consumer's house within 24 hours.