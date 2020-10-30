YuppTV Flash Sale is back with sweeter deals!

Festivals remind us of home, celebration, loved ones, and memories. With all our favourite festivals just around the corner, one must surely miss being home. Don’t fret, YuppTV is here with a flash sale to cater to the festive season entertainment quota. The sale will be live from 29th October to 2nd November and will be available in the US Region.

Making the availability of Indian Content easier all over the world for over a decade now, YuppTV has been winning hearts. Taking the content that they love, closer to them by breaking all the boundaries, the service has connected Indians all over the world to their roots and values. And all of this entertainment and more is now available at reduced prices in the Flash Sale. So, in short, the YuppTV Flash sale is a “bundle of joy” and Indianness.

The platform offers the largest collection of Indian Television channels in the entire US region, with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Sinhala, and other major Indian language channels in language wise packs. Some of the top channels that are available on YuppTV are Gemini TV, ETV, NTV, TV5, Sun TV, KTV, Raj TV, Jaya TV, Mazhavil Manorama, Flowers Television, Surya TV, and many more. YuppTV and Hotstar have partnered to offer a combo package for all the language packs which provide access to all of Hotstar content like the Star Channels, Sports, and movies.

The OTT platform, also a hub of Movies (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam), news channels, and spiritual content is accessible 24x7 on Smart Televisions and Smartphones through its App and website. Users can also gain access to thousands of movies and shows from major languages and watch them on the go. Alongside these, the platform has a feature called “Mini-Theatre”, where the users can watch recently released movies at very reasonable prices.

With the onset of the festive season with Diwali, Christmas, New Year, and Pongal lining up, the YuppTV Flash sale looks like the best gift for Indian content lovers. Gear up to grab the Best Deal from YuppTV Flash Sale which will be live from 29th October to 2nd November- Only in the US Region. Mark the dates and take your celebrations to another level.

Click here to Subscribe: https://www.yupptv.com/flashsale