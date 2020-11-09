Aloke Singh takes charge as Air India Express CEO

Kochi: The new Chief Executive Officer of Air India Express Aloke Singh took charge on Monday at the airlines corporate headquarters here.

He brings three decades of diverse experience in air transport and travel with leadership roles in Air India, Alliance Air and a Gulf-based national carrier, a press release said.

Before taking on the current assignment at Air India Express, he was associated with an aviation advisory and consulting firm in New Delhi.

He also co-founded a travel venture as an entrepreneur.

Singh holds an MBA from the Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi, and has attended the London School of Economics on a Chevening Fellowship.

In his first communication to Air India Express employees, Singh said he was privileged to be a part of an iconic institution and a great team.

Though it was a challenging time for the industry and the airline, he felt confident that the organisation had the resilience and capacity to overcome the crisis.

He also acknowledged the contribution of former CEO K Shyam Sundar in laying a strong foundation for the airlines future growth.

Air India Express has reported its highest-ever net profit of Rs 412.77 crore in the financial year ending March 2020 as per the audited accounts approved by the airlines board of directors on October 27.

The airline has been reporting a net profit for five consecutive years on the back of efficient utilisation of assets and strong passenger patronage.