Sasangan Ramanathan: Engineering an education process for future

Dr Sasangan Ramanathan represents a rare breed of academicians who spend their energy on building a better future for society. He is someone who invests his precious professional experience earned over a quarter-century in shaping up a new generation with better cognitive and pragmatic skills.



Ramanathan is Dean-Faculty of Engineering and a Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science, School of Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. He has over 25 years of experience in international research, management and leadership.

Ramanathan's wide network, which he knitted carefully over the years he studied and worked abroad, contributes much to his management skills which he uses for the overall growth of not only his institute but for the whole student community of the country.

His focus and dedication is in preparing the next generation graduates for challenges in Science, Technology, Engineering and Management. He is a strong believer in an educational process that promotes creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship while providing the students with strong fundamentals.

On the academic front, Ramanathan holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Clarkson University (USA) and joined Amrita with a strong background in managing alliances and collaborations with key industry partners/consortia and universities across the globe.

Before joining Amrita, he served as the Chief Technology Officer for a large US-based semiconductor capital equipment company heading their technology roadmap and strategic business development efforts.

Sasangan Ramanathan at Manoramaonline Techspectations

Dr Sasangan Ramanathan is participating in the First Shows Manorama Online Techspectations 2020. Manorama Online, which gave the digital face to Malayali's reading habits, is organizing the third edition of the national digital summit on November 27-28.

The third edition of the digital meet, taking place in the backdrop of the global economic crisis triggered by COVID-19 pandemic, aims to explore new opportunities for returning to the path of growth.

The theme of this edition is "Digital-led 2021: Define the New Normal". Techspectations is also a confluence of leaders of the technology sector, heads of prominent brands, startups and industry stalwarts who will share their experiences.

First Shows, the soon to be launched OTT platform, is the title sponsor of the summit. "Amrita Ahead" the Amrita University's online degree programme, is the knowledge partner.

For more information, visit www.techspectations.com