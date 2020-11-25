Global tech luminaries to be a part of Techspectations 2020; registration closes today

The third edition of First Shows Manorama Online 'Techspectations' digital meet will start from Friday. The virtual summit will take place on November 27 and 28th. Experts from the United States, Singapore and Dubai, besides from India, will virtually attend the digital meet. It will also be attended by the heads of the world's largest tech companies and start-ups, and tech experts.

Key participants

Many key personalities in the tech world from around the globe will be participating in the third edition of Manorama Online ‘Techspectations'. The meeting will be attended by heads, technologists and business spokespersons of tech companies and other global ventures from the US, UK, Singapore, Dubai and India.

Representatives of leading companies based in the United States will attend in various sessions of the summit.

International tech leaders will introduce new ideas and experiments in their respective fields. Unlike the last two editions, the third edition will be taking place as a virtual meet in view of the COVID epidemic. Many professionals, entrepreneurs, techies and students will participate in various categories on November 27 and 28. The summit can be attended by only those who register.

Registration ends today

The registration for the digital meet ends on Wednesday (November 25). For more information on Techspectations and for registration, visit www.techspectations.com.

Digital Summit, Day One - Session 1: ‘Moving forward by overcoming the challenges’

The world is trying to overcome the crisis caused by COVID. The third edition of the First Shows Manorama Online Techspectations Digital Summit is set to take place amid the global economy's struggle to recover from the collapse caused by COVID-19 pandemic, by discovering new opportunities and returning to the path of growth.

The virtual digital summit Techspectations 2020 will be held with the theme of ‘Digital-led 2021 | Define the new normal’ based on the core philosophy of ‘moving forward by overcoming the challenges’. Sanjay Gupta, the country manager and vice-president of Google India, will speak on the theme.

CEOs, CTOs, CXOs, VPs, senior managers, directors, board members, managers, heads, IT engineers, developers, entrepreneurs, business partners, digital marketing professionals of leading companies, professors, researchers, students, government officials, business consultants and executives will participate in Techspectations 2020.

Session 2: Way forward for startups & new benchmarks for angel investors

The second session of ‘Techspectations’ Digital Meet will feature discussions that will be useful for startups and new ventures. It will discuss ways to find new investors and accept investments.

Dipanjan Basu of Fireside Ventures; Anand Prasanna, Managing Partner of Iron Pillar Fund; Arun Chandran, Founder of Trycle; Rashmi Poduval, Co-Founder of Seamstress; and Charles Vijay Varghese, CEO of Nava Design and Innovation Pvt Ltd are the experts who will be a part of the discussion.

Session 3: Changing perspective of marketing for brands & business

Most brands are looking for new marketing strategies every day. Firms ranging from small enterprises to large tech companies are doing a lot of experimentation in this field to keep businesses afloat. Leading experts in this area will be participating in the discussions.

The panel members will be Vishal Kapil - CTO, Fashion and Lifestyle Retailer; Unny Radhakrishnan - CEO, Digitas India; Damandeep Singh Soni - Vice-President, Growth of Boat; Jose Leon - Chief Operating Officer, Indigo Consulting and Publicity Group.

Session 4: Digital Marketing 2021 - The What and How for Brands

In the final session of the first day of the digital summit, Ashok Lalla, business advisor, will on talk how business and marketing will evolve next year.

Day 2 - Session 1: Streaming Content Eco-System

The first session of the second day of the Digital Meet will discuss the streaming content ecosystem. Experts will talk about all the new possibilities in this area. The panel members are Vijay Subramaniam - Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, and film director Mahesh Narayanan.

Session 2: Defining the new normal for Education & Transformation to Digital Learning

The outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic has resulted in major changes in education. Discussions now are focussed on making learning easier using the possibilities offered by digital technologies. Leading figures working in the field of education will be participating in this session of Techspectations to discuss this. Dr. Ajay Shah, Raghav Gupta and Dr. Shashankan Ramanathan will be the key members of the panel for this discussion.

Session 3: How brands should approach mobiles & mobile advertising

A discussion about the new possibilities in the field of mobile advertising will greatly benefit new startups and brands. Discussions about the potential of mobile advertising assumes importance in view of the increasing use of smartphones.

Vishal Rupani - Digital Thinker; Anvesha Poswalia - Digital Marketing Lead, L’Oreal; Navin Madhavan - Vice-President and General Manager, InMobi; and Rishi Verma - Product Manager, Akamai Technologies, will speak.

Session 4: Creators & new age video platforms

This session will provide more information on and discuss the possibilities of vlogging and product reviewing through YouTube, Facebook and other video platforms. Ebbin Jose of Food N Travel; Mrinal Das Vengalat, Management Consultant; Kyle Fernandes, CEO and Co-Founder of Meme Chat; and Sabareesh Narayanan, stand-up comedian will take part in this session.

Besides these, the meet will also have presentations by the CEOs and CXOs of enterprises with global presence, digital gurus and tech entrepreneurs. The digital meet will also feature special sections where the success stories of those who have excelled in the fields of online learning, OTT platforms, incorporating technology’s influence in the film industry, mobile advertising, YouTube vlogging, fashion trending, etc, will be discussed.

The soon-to-be-launched OTT Platform First Shows is the title sponsor. Amrita University - Online Degree Programs 'Amrita Ahead' is the Knowledge Partner. Akamai is also a co-sponsor. For more information on Techspectations, visit www.techspectations.com.