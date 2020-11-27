Marketing mavens, technologists offer a peek into the new normal on Techspectations Day 1

Techspectations 2020, the much-anticipated biennial summit powered by Manorama Online in association with First Shows, kickstarted with enlightened sessions on the sweeping changes that have engulfed industries world over in wake of the pandemic, ushering in the new normal.

Unlike the previous two editions, 2020's two-day summit has taken a virtual avatar in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme of the virtual summit is ‘Digital-led 2021 - Define the new normal’, and fittingly so given the times that we are in.

Kiruba Shankar, CEO of Business Blogging, delivered the opening remarks while Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO of Manorama Online, gave the welcome note.

Sanjay Gupta, country manager and vice-president Google India.

Delivering the keynote address, Sanjay Gupta, country manager and vice-president of Google India, said India has squeezed in the potential digital growth of the next ten years in the past 10 months.

The pandemic has supercharged the rate of adaptation, the Google honcho said and put forward what he called the 'AND' mantra for the rapidly changing world. One, accept that the world has changed. Two, be nimble. Three, disrupt.

In the discussion that followed, "Way forward for startups and new benchmarks for angel investors", the panellists opined that the startup ecosystem in the country can turn the COVID-spurred crisis into a sea of opportunity.

It highlighted the idea that 2020 will be a watershed year in India's tech world.

The discussion on Changing the perspective of Marketing for brands and business delved on the sweeping changes in marketing. The speakers dismissed the idea that brick and mortar stores will be no more. They stressed that while those stores will remain, digital transactions would become the most preferred option.

In the last session of the day, independent digital business advisor Ashok Lalla recommended what he called a “Three A” or 175-day revival strategy for businesses hit by the pandemic.

They are: Assess, Action and Accelerate – stages through which the struggling business entities have to move to tide over the crisis.

Techspectations 2020 is Manorama Online's marquee event.

It is an assembly of people who have made a mark in the technology sector, heads of prominent brands, start-ups and industry leaders, technologists, business spokespersons and digital enthusiasts.

Techspectations 2020 Day 2 will see plenty of interesting sessions as well. For the full schedule, click here.