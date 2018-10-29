Now, Rahul Easwar mired in #MeToo charge by artist

Kottayam: Now, a #MeToo allegation has been raised against Ayyappa Dharma Sena president Rahul Easwar. The allegation was posted by an artist on an activist's Facebook page titled 'Inji Pennu'.

In the post, the woman said she had befriended Easwar, who had called her home for a discussion. The incident reportedly happened around 2003-2004 in Thiruvananthapuram when the woman was in her teens. Easwar, who was alone at the time in the house, played soft porn movies on the television, according to the post.

The woman alleged that Easwar then took her on a tour of the house and tried to touch and kiss her.

In the post, she further questioned whether Easwar, who is now in the forefront of Sabarimala protests, is really sincere about his actions.

Easwar rejects allegations

Rahul Easwar has rejected the allegations. In a Facebook live on Monday, he said he completely respected the #MeToo movement but said the allegation against was an attempt to cause conflict among Sabarimala faithful.

Regarding the Sabarimala row, he said women should be in the forefront of the agitation to safeguard the interests of the temple. He also said women, including his mother and wife, would hold a press meet to give an explanation on this.

He recently hit headlines for his provocative statement on the entry of women into the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. He was arrested on Sunday but released on bail.

The #MeToo movement has gathered pace in India with a number of women speaking out on sexual harassment and support for them has been pouring in from various quarters.

Earlier, Bollywood casting director Tess Joseph had levelled #MeToo allegations against Malayalam actor Mukesh, who however denied the allegations.