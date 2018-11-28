Mukesh Ambani visits Guruvayur temple, seeks blessings for children’s wedding

Guruvayur: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the Sree Krishna temple here and offered his children's wedding invitation before the Lord.

His daughter Isha, 27, is set to marry industrialist Anand Piramal, 33, next month in Mumbai; while her twin brother Akash Ambani will tie the knot to diamantaire Russel Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta in January.

Ambani, accompanied by his younger son Anant Ambani and Reliance director P M S Prasad, had the deity's darshan at 9.25 am and offered ghee, bananas and ‘kalabha charthu’ to the deity. Temple head priest Kaliyathu Parameswaran Namboothiri gave the 'prasadam' to the VVIPs.

The Ambanis took a special flight to Kochi from Mumbai after visiting the Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, Tirupati, in Andhra Pradesh. Soon after offering prayers at Guruvayur, Mukesh and his team hurriedly left for Tamil Nadu at 10 am to reach the Sri Ramanathaswami temple at Rameswaram.

The billionaire industrialist told Guruvayur Devaswom chairman K B Mohandas that he would be coming back to the temple along with the newly wed couples to offer prayers.

Mukesh Ambani was welcomed at Guruvayur temple by a team comprising Devaswom members Mallissery Parameswaran Namboothiripad, A V Prasanth, P Gopinathan, Uzhamalakkal Venugopal, K K Ramachandran, M Vijayan, administrator S V Sisir, deputy administrator P Sankunniraj, manager S Sasidharan and Balu Venkitesh.