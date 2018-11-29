Pilgrims walk 1,094 km from Hyderabad to Sabarimala

Sabarimala: A 90-member group of Ayyappa devotees has completed a 1,094-km walk to the temple here all the way from Charminar in Hyderabad. The group, comprising natives of Telangana, was led by ‘guruswamy’ Balakrishna.

They reached the Ayyappa shrine taking the Pullumedu route which passes along barren hills covered with grasslands and paths adjacent to deep ravines and wild streams. The group feels contended for trekking along the picturesque spots and considers the chance to view the stunning scenery as a divine blessing.

The walk began from Charminar on October 22 and the group spent each night at a temple along the route. The devotees reached Sabarimala on Tuesday after visiting various temples in Andhra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

To avoid being hit by vehicles while walking along the national highways, all members of the pilgrim group wore reflector jackets.

