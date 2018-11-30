Sabarimala: Police seek extension of prohibitory orders

Pathanamthitta: The police are seeking an extension of the prohibitory orders at Sabarimala, sources said. The prohibitory orders clamped earlier would expire today evening.

The police have recommend extending the prohibitory orders till the end of the pilgrimage season.

The district collector would take a final decision only after taking into consideration a report by the Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate.

The ADM is likely to favour extension of the prohibitory orders. In such a scenario, the district administration is likely to extend the prohibitory orders clamped in the hill shrine for four more days.

The district collector had extended the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Coder (CrPC) on November 27, banning assembly of 4 or more persons at Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal and Ilavunkal.

Though peaceful atmosphere was prevailing on the temple premises recently, 82 people had to be arrested and removed from there after they staged a protest.

The next day, eight people were arrested.

The Lord Ayyappa temple had been witnessing a fall in pilgrim arrivals.

The hill shrine had been witnessing raging protests by devotees and right wing groups against the government's decision to implement the apex court verdict, permitting women of all age groups to pray at the temple. Tension,frequent protests and restrictions imposed by police at the temple complex and surroundings had kept pilgrims away from Sabarimala.

Sabarimala usually witnesses an inflow of 50,000-1,00,000 pilgrims each day during the two-month long pilgrim season from November to mid-January.

Officials said local devotees are still keeping away from the shrine. Majority of the devotees arriving here were from neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The BJP had on Thursday decided to shift its protests on the issue from Sabarimala to the state secretariat.

