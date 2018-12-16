IG Sreejith keeps off phase 3 duty at Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram: Crime Branch IG S Sreejith will not be in charge of the police team providing security at Sabarimala Sannidhanam and Pamba during the third phase. Though it was announced earlier that Sreejith would take over duty on December 14, he did not turn up even though the other officials deployed for the period took charge. Meanwhile, the government has posted DIG K Sethuraman at Sannidhanam and Pamba.

According to the police department, Sreejith has been exempted as he is busy with other official work.

It was Sreejith who was the special officer when activist Rehana Fathima was provided police security to reach the Sannidhanam during the ‘Thulam’ month rituals at the Sabarimala Swami Ayyappa Temple. This incident was the most controversial among the measures adopted by the state government after the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to visit the temple. Sreejith had also received severe flak over this development. The controversy intensified soon afterwards when Sreejith shed tears on offering prayers at the shrine. The government is learnt to have decided to keep Sreejith away from Sabarimala to avoid further controversies.

IG Dinendra Kashyap, who was in charge of Sannidhanam during the second phase, has been asked to continue for a few more days.

Meanwhile, Sreejith has posted a video on his official Facebook page which shows him taking part in a seminar in Kolkata dealing with crimes against women and children. There is an explanation that he did not take charge at Sabarimala as he would continue for some more days in Kolkata.

It is also learnt that Sreejith would be in charge of Sabarimala security during the final phase.