Kochi: Hours after extending support to the LDF government's 'Women Wall', Malayalam actor Manju Warrier has announced that she will not take part in the event.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the actress said that she wished to keep away from political programmes organised by parties as her politics was confined to the artistic field.

Earlier, Manju had expressed her desire to be part of the event through a video posted on the Facebook page 'Women wall'. In the video message, the actress said, “There is a need to uphold values related to reformation. Moreover, equality between man and woman is important. Let us make Kerala progress. I am all for the Women Wall.”

Manju's latest post goes as follows: “I have eagerly taken part in several programmes organised by the state government. I will do so in future too. My support to the women’s wall was based on the impression that it was a government event for the cause of women. However, I was not aware that the entire programme had taken on a political colour. That was my ignorance.”

She adds: “I had also no clue that certain emotional issues were attached to the wall. This too was another lapse on my part. It is my earnest belief that all sections of the people stay united. The comradeship we displayed during the floods overcoming divisions of caste, religion and politics had set an example for the world. I wish that this unity would last forever.”

The actress also says that, “I do not want to be part of the politics based on the flags of parties. My politics is art and there is nothing else other than that. So I wish to stay away from political events organised by parties. This stand has been adopted in connection with the women’s wall too.”

Manju's decision comes in a day after prominent writer and social activist Sarah Joseph, who said that she will not to take part in the women wall demonstration unless P K Sasi, a CPM legislator who was facing molestation charges from a DYFI woman leader, was expelled from the CPM.

Meanwhile, Kerala government has set up a 101-member organising committee for making the initiative a big success. Former member of parliament P Sathidevi was appointed as the convener of the committee.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government had said the 'Women Wall' would be formed on January 1 from the northern district of Kasaragod to the Thiruvananthapuram to demonstrate the secular and progressive mindset of the state. The government called for the initiative after various right-wing outfits protested the decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all age groups to enter Sabarimala temple.