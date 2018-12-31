Cop runs to make way for ambulance, hailed hero

Kottayam: A civil police officer (CPO) who ran in front of an ambulance to clear a traffic jam and let the emergency vehicle go ahead has emerged a hero as his video went viral on social media.

Ranjit Kumar Radhakrishnan, on duty on a road in the heart of Kottayam town, saw the ambulance, its siren blaring, arriving into the middle of a huge traffic block.

The space was hardly enough for a bike to pass.

Ranjit took control instantly, and rushed to each vehicle in front of the ambulance, prompting the motorists to clear the way for the vehicle.

Those in the ambulance van recorded the video of his action and uploaded it on social media, which hailed him for playing a role in saving the life of the patient who was in the vehicle.