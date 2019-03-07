Killed Maoist's brothers call encounter 'fake', demand probe

Kalpetta: Hours after a Maoist was killed in police firing at a resort at Lakkidi in Kerala's Wayanad district, the deceased person's family members alleged on Thursday that the encounter was fake.

C P Jaleel was gunned down in the encounter after a four-member gang of Maoists stormed the luxury resort on Wednesday night.

Jaleel's brothers CP Rasheed and CP Jishad demanded a judicial probe into the encounter to unravel the truth behind the killing. They feared that their brother might have been caught and killed by the police.

“Only the police version is heard now. They are saying the firing continued from morning till night. If the media reports are correct, the firing took place around 9.45pm and his death was confirmed at 4.30am. Did the cops wait for him to die bleeding or was he caught injured and killed later? Media reports claim that another person Velmurukan was also injured in the firing. No person with that name was admitted in any of the hospitals in Kerala till now. If he is in police custody, they should ensure treatment for him and do not wait for him to die,” Rasheed said.

Rasheed said a magistrate-level investigation should be conducted against all the police personnel involved in the 'killing'. He added that police agreed to return the body to his family after an autopsy.

“For the past three years, Jaleel had no connection with family. We understand that he was an active member of the CPI (Maoist). Usually, people in their military squad wear olive green uniform. But he was seen wearing a blue shirt. In forest, they are not likely to wear dark colour clothes. Police say they demanded money from the resort. The same justification for fake encounters are repeated here also. Maoists would not be possessing so much ammunition to fire all through the night,” Rasheed added.

The brothers claimed that the police had not issued even a lookout notice against Jaleel and they were not aware of any other cases in his name. Rasheed also alleged that they were not allowed to see his body till afternoon.