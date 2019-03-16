Is 'Appiitto' hotel's name anti-Swachh Bharat? Shashi Tharoor also 'poo'-poohs it

A hotel chain from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat is unknowingly spreading a message for or against the Swachh Bharat mission launched by the NDA government immediately after it came to power in 2014.

The Ahmedabad hotel chain opened shop in Kochi and named it 'Appiitto9 Cafe'. Unfortunately for them, Appiitto literally means “did you poop?” in Malayalam. Whether Kochiites will take it as a 'Swach Bharat' message or not is not clear yet.

The NDA government's Swachh Bharat mission is aimed at eliminating open defecation through the construction of around 90 million toilets in the country.

However, the name has already drawn the attention of social media. Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor also posted a picture of the hotel on Twitter and had some light-hearted fun at its expense.

He tweeted: “The hilarious consequences of most North Indians’ ignorance of Southern languages! Popular restaurant chain in Ahmadabad recently opened its outlet in Kochi. But the hotel is struggling to find patrons. If they asked a Malayalam-speaker, they would understand why!”

Tharoor's post was retweeted 196 times and it got some 819 likes till Saturday morning. Tharoor had recently hogged headline for using some really long English words in his tweets.

After the launch of his new book 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister', Tharoor took to Twitter to say that it is "more than just a 400-page exercise in occinaucinihilipilication" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The word, which could at once drive an asthmatic to comatose, was once heard in the pre-TV era quizzing circuit. It is among the longest English words, meaning the action or habit of estimating something as worthless. The similar other word then was Honoricabilitudinitatibus. It means 'invincible glorious honourableness.' Tharoor's adventures in the language has given him a cult status among English-reading Indians. His erudite and collected speeches were a hit on the Internet when he systematically demolished the 'acclaimed' constructs and claims of the Empire's magnanimity on the colonies.

His tweet that journalist Arnab Goswami's reportage on the death of Tharoor's wife, Sunanda Pushkar, was an 'exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist' had earned him instant fame.

However, in the Appiitto tweet, Tharoor has misspelt Ahmedabad (Ahmadabad) and added some geographical confusion by hinting that Gujarat was a 'north Indian' state.

'Appi' in Thiruvananthapuram slang means a kid.