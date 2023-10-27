K Sudhakaran says Congress 'unprepared for LS polls', warns mandalam committees of dissolution

Kannur: KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Friday expressed concern over the party's lackadaisical approach towards the Lok Sabha elections. He warned the mandalam committees that have not begun the preparations for the upcoming polls would be dissolved. The KPCC chief was inaugurating a public meet held to mark the first death anniversary of former Kannur DCC president Satheesan Pachery here on Friday.



Sudhakaran said that Congress is not yet prepared for the general election and currently the party is facing factionalism and internal conflict.

"Only a few months are left for the preparations of the Lok Sabha election, but the party is inactive in many areas. There are many Mandalam committees which remain totally passive. After examining it, such committees will be dissolved and new committees will be established," Sudhakaran warned the local-level party leadership.

He urged the party leaders and workers to resolve local-level issues through discussions. "As the president of KPCC, I am saying this to change your mind and to make correctness to strengthen the party," he said.

Sudhakaran further added that the party leadership would examine the general election preparations of each mandalam committee within the next week. Further action will be taken against the committees based on this.

According to reports, factionalism and infight emerged in many district committees including Kannur since KPCC announced a list of new mandalam committee presidents.