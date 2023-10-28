Conductor evicts class 6 girl from private bus in Thrissur; Health minister orders probe

Thrissur: Health Minister Veena George has ordered the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to conduct a detailed probe into the alleged eviction of a schoolgirl from a private bus in Thrissur's Thiruvilwamala. The minister directed the commission to take necessary legal action.



The class six girl faced the ordeal while returning home after school. She had given Rs 2 for her trip to Kattukkulam. But the conductor demanded Rs 5 from her. As the poor girl didn't find extra three rupees in her wallet, the conductor evicted her at a stop which was two kilometres away from her destination.

“ The bus conductor forcefully evicted me from the bus at Pattiparambu. Usually, Rs 2 is given as a student concession rate while travelling to school. I was in tears as the conducted forced me to alight from the bus. I was in tears as I was clueless about reaching home. I had tried to contact my father through the mobile phone of an uncle at the bus stop. But he didn't pick up my call. Later, an uncle had given Rs 5 for boarding another bus,” the girl told Manorama News.

The girl's father has filed a police complaint against the bus workers over the incident.