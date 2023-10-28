11-yr-old drowns in pond at Tirur

Malappuram: A boy was found drowning at a pond near his home on Friday at Mangalam near Tirur. The deceased is Mohammed Sanab (11), son of Shihab, a resident of Mangalam.

Sanab went out on his cycle after coming back from Madrasa. A local resident found his cycle and dress on the shores of the pond. She informed the people around, and they recovered the body from the pond after a search. Sanab is a Class 6 student at Mangalam Vallathol AUP School.

The body has been shifted to Tirur District Hospital and will be handed over to the family after the postmortem on Saturday.