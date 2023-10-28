Heavy rain to lash Kerala: Yellow alert in 8 districts today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 28, 2023 10:09 AM IST Updated: October 28, 2023 11:28 AM IST
The state is likely to receive heavy rainfall till October 30. Photo: Onmanorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for eight districts- Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Saturday. As per the IMD forecast, Kerala will receive moderate rainfall in isolated places on Saturday.

The IMD has predicted that Kerala will continue to witness moderate to heavy downpours with thunder and lightning till October 30 under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the Southwestern part of the Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu coast.
The Met Dept also informed that there is a possibility of heavy rain in isolated places across the state on October 29 and 30.

Yellow alert 
October 29:  Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad amd Kannur
October 30: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur,Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad

