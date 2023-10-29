Plus-one student assaults teacher in front of principal in Malappuram

Kuttipuram: A Plus One student allegedly thrashed and injured a teacher right in front of the principal for scolding him as he roamed around at the Kalolsavam (youth festival) training centre.

The teacher's arm socket slipped in the student's attack. The injured has been identified as Sajeesh (34), a higher secondary teacher at the school.

The incident took place at the Kuttippuram Perassannur Govt. Higher Secondary School at around 4 pm the other day. The teacher scolded some of the students who were unnecessarily roaming around in the area where the girls were undergoing training for the Sub-district Kalolsavam and brought them before the principal. Enraged over this, the student thrashed the teacher in front of the principal, police said.

The student is said to have twisted the teacher's hand and kicked him in the back. With this, the teacher's hand socket slipped. The injured Sajeesh sought treatment at the Government Taluk Hospital.

Based on the teacher's complaint, the police registered a case against the student and handed over the report to the juvenile court judge.