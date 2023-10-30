Flash private bus strike in Thalassery-Vadakara

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 30, 2023 10:31 AM IST Updated: October 30, 2023 10:37 AM IST
The case pertaining to the strike was registered on October 28 and the accused was arrested on Sunday. Photo: Representational image/Manorama

Kannur: Private bus employees plying on the Thalassery- Thottilpalam route and Vadakara-Thottilpalam route began a flash strike on Monday morning alleging that the police booked a bus operator on a POCSO case without initiating a proper preliminary investigation. The case was registered at Chokli police based on a complaint lodged by a school student against an employee of a bus playing on Thalassery-Thottilpalam route.

The case pertaining to the strike was registered on October 28 and the accused was arrested on Sunday. The unexpected strike severely affected the passengers who travel to the interior areas of Thalassery and Vadakara regions.  

