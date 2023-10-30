Kalamassery blast: Islamic organisation demands strict action against those who spread rumours

Kozhikode: Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM), a part of the Islamic reformist movement, called for strict actions against those who spread communally charged rumours against the backdrop of the blasts at Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday.

Three persons were killed and 51 were injured in the explosions triggered by homemade bombs at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

KNM president T P Abdulla Koya Madani called for a detailed investigation into the blasts that killed two persons but also urged police to crack down on those who spread rumours to disturb the harmony of the state.

A scenario where the accused are prejudged as soon as news of an explosion emerges can help the actual perpetrators evade justice, he said.



Some people have been trying for ages to destroy the camaraderie and harmony nurtured by Kerala, said Abdulla Koya. There is a deliberate attempt to negate the social and cultural progress achieved by Kerala by destroying its communal harmony, he said.

The people of Kerala should unitedly resist the attempt to portray the state as a hub of sectarianism, the influential organisation said in a statement.



BJP leaders led by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya and BJP state president K Surendran made several statements blaming the purportedly 'appeasement politics' and support for Palestine by mainstream parties in Kerala for the fatal blasts, assuming that Muslim organisations were behind the attack.

But later Sunday evening, Dominic Martin, who disagreed with the teachings of Jehovah's Witnesses, claimed responsibility for the blasts and surrendered before the police.