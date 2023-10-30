Thiruvananthapuram: The all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday in the wake of the blasts in Kalamassery resolved to jointly resist efforts to create mistrust and intolerance for restoring peace in Kerala. During the meeting, the opposition appealed to the government to take strict action against those who indulge in hate campaign.



V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition slammed CPM state secretary M V Govindan and union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar for making irresponsible statements on the blasts in Kalamassery. He declared that Kerala would stand united to resist hatred.

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty told the media that political parties are worried that the present situation would divide people and lead to communal conflicts. He added that the state government has agreed to strengthen vigilance across Kerala.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson C Krishnakumar asked the government to conduct an impartial investigation into the incident as the people of Kerala are not convinced by the claims of the accused. “People doubt how could a man commit such a crime alone. The involvement of terrorist groups was found behind some blasts that occurred earlier. So, BJP demands NIA to take over the probe,” he said.

The meeting, held at the conference hall in the Secretariat complex, also unanimously resolved to urge people not to indulge in baseless accusations, speculative campaigns and rumour-mongering in the wake of the blasts, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

CM visits injured

After attending the meeting, Chief Minister reached Ernakulam Govt. Medical College and visited injured people. CPM state secretary M V Govindan and health minister Veena George accompanied him. He also visited the convention centre where the multiple blasts occured.

The blasts rocked the a prayer meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses -- a Christian religious group that originated in the US in the 19th century -- on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers K Rajan, Veena George, P Rajeeve, Roshy Augustine and MP Hibi Eden visit blast site. Photo: Special arrangement

The all-party meeting also resolved to overcome the isolate attempts to fragment the state by those who cannot tolerate the peace, brotherhood and equality among the people of the state, the statement said.

Political parties urged every person in the society to nip in the bud any attempts to spread speculations, myths and rumours to create divisions in the society and thereby alienate the people from each other.

(With PTI inputs)

