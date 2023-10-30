Kalamassery blasts: Death toll climbs to 3 as 12-year-old girl succumbs to burns; police identify first victim

Kalamassery: The death toll in the Kalamassery IED blasts touched three after a 12-year-old girl who was under treatment at Ernakulam Government Medical College succumbed to her burns in the wee hours of Monday. The deceased is identified as Libina (12) from Malayattoor.

Government Medical College in a press release confirmed that the girl had sustained 95 per cent burns in the blast. The treatment advised by the medical board was given to the girl who had been on ventilator support since Sunday. The hospital sources confirmed that the girl breathed her last around 12.40 am on Monday.



Meanwhile, The police have confirmed the identity of the first victim who was found charred to death inside the Zamra Convention Centre in the IED blast on Sunday morning. The woman is Iringol native Leyona Paulose. According to the police, identification of the body was delayed as the woman reached the convention centre alone and none of the other participants was acquainted with her.

Another woman, Kumari Pushpan, 53, from Kaliyar near Thodupuzha succumbed to her injuries on Sudnay evening. She had suffered a 90 per cent burn in the blast. Kumari, living in a rented house at Koyampadi in Kaliyar, had been attending the convention for the past two days. A widow, she is survived by her sons Sreerag and Sreeraj, and daughter-in-law Divya.

Hospital sources reported that four people who were injured in the blast are in critical condition.

Over 50 individuals were injured, some seriously, during the multiple blasts at the international convention centre in Kalamassery where the followers from the minority Christian group, Jehovah's Witnesses, had gathered for the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting.

A few hours after the incident, a man claiming to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, surrendered before police in Thrissur district of the state, saying that he carried out the multiple blasts.

