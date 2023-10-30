Condition of 4 injured in Kalamassery blast critical; autopsy of deceased today: Health Minister

Kochi: Health Minister Veena George on Monday said that the condition of four people, who were injured in the blasts at a Kalamassery convention centre, remains critical. Among the four, two are the mother and brother of Libina, the 12-year-old girl who succumbed to her burns early on Monday.

Three people were killed and over 50 injured in the blasts at Zamra Convention Centre in Kalamassery on Sunday.



Addressing the media, the health minister confirmed that the post-mortem of the deceased would be conducted on Monday following the inquest procedures. “The mother and brother of the 12-year-old girl are on ventilator support. They are admitted to Aster Medicity. The woman sustained 50 per cent burns while brother has suffered about 60 per cent burns,” she said.

Four people were admitted to the ICU at Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital. Several people are undergoing treatment at Aster Medicity, Sunrise Hospital and Ernakulam Medical Centre. People who were admitted to the wards were discharged from Govt. Medical College on Sunday night, hospital sources said.

The minister said that a DNA test of the first victim's relative would be conducted to confirm her identity. Leyona Paulose, a native of Iringol in Perumbavoor, was found charred to death inside the hall. Police said the identification of the woman was delayed as she came for the convention alone and no other participants knew her.

Another woman, Kumari Pushpan, 53, from Kaliyar near Thodupuzha succumbed to her injuries on Sunday evening. She had suffered a 90 per cent burn in the blast. Kumari, living in a rented house at Koyampadi in Kaliyar, had been attending the convention for the past two days.

Dominic Martin, a Kochi native has surrendered before police claiming responsibility for the blast. Apart from Kerala police, central agencies NIA and NSG are investigating the case.