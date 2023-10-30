Private buses to go on strike in Kerala tomorrow

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 30, 2023 02:41 PM IST Updated: October 30, 2023 02:46 PM IST
File photo: Manorama

Private bus owners have decided to go ahead with the strike on October 31 in light of the government's refusal to meet their demands. Some of the demands include raising ticket rates for students and withdrawal of order demanding mandatory installation of surveillance cameras and seat belts.

The Kerala Transport Department has made seat belts and surveillance cameras mandatory for issuing fitness certificates for heavy vehicles from November 1. Seatbelts are mandatory for all the front occupants of buses. The order is applicable to all heavy vehicles, including stage carriers and KSRTC buses. Private bus owners are seeking an extension of this deadline.

The Kannur Bus Operators Association Coordination Committee also decided to join the strike in a meeting held on Sunday. The Kannur wing will also participate in the indefinite strike beginning on November 21.

