Keraleeyam kickstarts in state capital with star-studded event

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the week-long cultural fest Keraleeyam at the Central Stadium here on Wednesday.

Besides the Chief Ministter and Kerala Cabinet Ministers, the event was attended by business tycoons Yusuff Ali, Ravi Pillai and celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Shobana and Manju Warrier.

Inviting one and all to the mega fest, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Keraleeyam will provide a fresh impetus to the state’s objective of elevating itself to the standard of living of the developed countries.

“Keraleeyam is an opportunity for all those people who are proud to be Keralites; to share the happiness and announce to the world. The week-long event, which will be kicked off on Kerala Piravi Day. Keraleeyam will be an annual affair, marking the achievements of that particular year,” the Chief Minister stated.

The Kerala government is organising a week-long festival ‘Keraleeyam’ in the state capital from November 1 to present its progress, achievements, and cultural heritage to the world. Keraleeyam will showcase the ‘Best of Kerala’ with seminars, activities, exhibitions, fairs, festivals, and shows in more than 40 venues.



The venues will be opened to the public at 2 pm. The public will have access to various venues from 10 am to 10 pm fromThursday. Entry to all venues, including the film festival, is free.

Seminars, which are the main attraction of Keraleeyam, will also begin on Thursday. The seminars will be held from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. The art programs will begin at 6.30 pm on Wednesday with actor and danseuse Shobhana's dance performance.

Culinary legacy is a vital part of any culture. And Kerala's food diversity is renowned. #Keraleeyam

2023 food fest offers a glimpse of rich Kerala cuisine. Come and pamper your tastebuds. November 1 to 7, #Thiruvananthapuram. pic.twitter.com/JIXarXK4bV — Keraleeyam 2023 (@Keraleeyam2023) October 30, 2023

Tight security

The police have made elaborate security arrangements for Keraleeyam. More than 1,000 police officers, 250 women police officers and 400 special police officers are deployed at the 40 venues across four zones. The services of the Health Department and the Fire Force have been made available at the main venues. Surveillance by the police and the city shadow team has also been intensified in crowded places to ensure special security for women and children.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed from 6 pm to 10 pm from GPO to Vellayambalam in the city. Parking will not be allowed except in designated parking areas.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has arranged 20 electric Swift buses connecting the venues of Keraleeyan from Kavadiyar to East Fort to provide free travel to visitors. Only electric Swift buses, vehicles with special passes, ambulances, and other emergency services will be allowed in the area. KSRTC is arranging travel from the designated parking lots to Keraleeyam venues and back at a rate of Rs 10. There are 20 designated parking lots as well.

42 exhibition centres

A total of 42 ‘Keraleeyam’ exhibition centres have been set up along the stretch from East Fort to Kowdiar. There will also be art, cultural, industrial, and agricultural fairs as well.

The celebrations include 25 exhibitions, over 400 cultural programmes performed by 3000 artists, 11 distinct food fairs, six flower shows, a film book fair, a trade fair attended by over 600 entrepreneurs, a film festival, and a book exhibition.

An eight-km stretch has been illuminated to add colour to the week-long festive event. A total of 25 seminars will be held throughout the week, mainly based on Kerala development and contemporary issues.

'Tigers' announce event

In a unique publicity stunt, spray-painted tigers descended upon the city, announcing the arrival of Keraleeyam. The tigers, who stepped out from Kanakakunnu accompanied by percussion, entertained crowds at the Museum Junction, Corporation courtyard, and Palayam. The ‘Pulikali’ ended at the Manaveeyam Street. A 20-member Pulikali troupe that came from Thrissur filled the city with Keraleeyam fervour. A team led by Satheesh Nedumpura, who plays at the Thrissur Swaraj Round during Onam, is also in the city to rock the streets.

Programmes: November 1

Central Stadium: Swathi Hridayam, Film Star Shobhana's Dance Performance, 6.30 pm

Nishagandhi: Traditional Art Festival presented by Surya Krishnamurthy, 6.30 pm

Tagore Theatre: Empower with Love, Gopinath Muthukad's Magic Show, 6.30 pm

Putharikandam: Cochin Kalabhavan Comedy Show, 6.30 pm

Senate Hall: Drama ‘Ningalenne Communistakki’ by KPAC, 6.30 pm

Salvation Army Ground: Acrobatics on horse, aero model show, women’s pooram show, 5 pm

Bharat Bhavan: ‘Arikunjan’, Children's Play, 7.00 pm

Bharat Bhavan AC Hall: Tholpavakoothu, 6.00 pm

Vivekananda Park: Kadalpaattukal and Ottanthullal, 7.30 pm

Keltron Complex: Dance version of Chandala Bhikshuki, 6.30 pm

Balabhavan: Jugalbandi, 6.30 pm

Panchayat Assn Hall: Avani Music Program, 6.00 pm

Museum Radio Park: Panchavadyam, 6.30 pm

Suryakanthi Auditorium: Chavittu Natakam, Adivasikoothu, 6.00 pm

University College: Kairali's Story - A visual presentation, 3.30 pm

SMV School: Panchami Ayyankali History, Dance Performance, 8.30 pm

Gandhi Park: Padayani, Paliya Dance, 6.00 pm

Women’s College: Women’s Kalari, Film festival 6.30 pm

Kairali: Film Elippathayam, 5 pm

Nila: Film My Dear Kuttichathan (3D), 7.30 pm