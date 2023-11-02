12-year-old issues death threat to Kerala CM; police register case

Thiruvananthapuram: On Wednesday evening, the control room of the police headquarters received a call that sent the force into high alert. It was a death threat to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Museum police immediately registered a case and launched an investigation, only to find out the threat was issued by a 12-year-old boy from Ernakulam.

Confused by the strange turn of events, the police spoke to the boy's parents. According to the parents, the seventh-grade student was playing on the phone and the call to the control room was made accidentally.

However, the police were not satisfied with the explanation and are continuing with their investigation. Meanwhile, in light of the incident, the chief minister's security was increased.

The case was registered under sections 118(b) and 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act against the phone number used to make the threat. Section 118(b) deals with knowingly spreading rumours or giving false alarms to mislead the police, fire brigade or any other essential service and section 120(o) deals with causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail or through a messenger.