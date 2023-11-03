CMRL pay-off case: Sufficient prima facie material, says amicus curie

Kochi: The amicus curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court has informed the court that there was sufficient material prima facie to register a case over the alleged payment by the Kochi-based corporate firm CMRL (Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited) to a company owned by Veena Vijayan, daughter of the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The amicus curiae also told the court the order issued by the Vigilance Court in the matter was improper.

Earlier, Justice K Babu had heard a review petition on the matter by Girish Babu, a resident of Kalamassery in Kochi. However, following the demise of the petitioner, the court appointed Advocate Akhil Vijay as the amicus curiae to present the arguments of the petitioner.

The amicus curiae pointed out that the petitioner had based his arguments on the findings of an inquiry conducted by the Income Tax Department and the subsequent legal proceedings.

It was also reported that CMRL officials had stated that money was paid to various persons, including politicians, for ensuring the smooth operations of the company.

However, the government argued before the court that the demand for a Vigilance inquiry would not stand as no complaint had been raised over misuse of an official position.

The court later posted the case for another day to pronounce its verdict after completing the arguments by both sides.