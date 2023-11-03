Mathew Kuzhalnadan trains guns on CM; alleges misuse of departments to cover up corruption

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan has once again come heavily down on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the State Government, alleging that various departments are colluding to cover up corruption and plunder committed by the Chief Minister and his family.



“The departments are being misused. A planned attempt is being made to divert the probe into the monthly payoff case from the chief minister,” he lashed out while addressing the media here on Friday.

Kuzhalnadan alleged that the government was not ready to reveal the information demanded by him as an MLA. "When asked for crucial information, the government does not respond; it is also a violation of my right as an MLA. According to the RTI Act, if a citizen asks for a piece of information, it has to be shared within a month. The time to get a reply as a citizen is over. The departments and the government want to protect the CM from the legal issues related to the corruption charges against his daughter," Kuzhalnadan added.

He also claimed that the vigilance department also ignored his complaint against the Chief Minister.