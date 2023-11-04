Kerala on high alert as contagious diseases spread; rat fever claims 50 lives in October

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 04, 2023 10:43 AM IST Updated: November 04, 2023 10:51 AM IST
Representational Image: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The health department has sounded high alert across Kerala as 50 people died of rat fever (leptospirosis) in October. Dengue, viral fever, H1N1 and measles are also rapidly spreading in the state with the arrival of the northeast monsoon. According to official data, apart from rat fever deaths, the state recorded 67 deaths due to contagious diseases in October.

Rat fever or Leptospirosis, which is a rare bacterial infection, is contracted from animals. It is spread through their urine, especially of dogs, rodents, and farm animals. Hence, people who are working in water-logged conditions are advised to take necessary precautionary measures.

It is learnt that the number of people seeking medical care with symptoms of fever is increasing day by day. More than 20,000 people reportedly sought treatment in hospitals due to fever in October alone. Health experts opined that efforts must be taken to raise awareness against contagious diseases in the state.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, the health department has come under fire as the District Medical Officer post and Deputy District Medical Officer remain vacant in several districts.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout