Woman sexually assaulted inside autorickshaw; driver held in TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 05, 2023 01:00 PM IST
Representational image: Manorama Online

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have arrested an autorickshaw driver for sexually assaulting a woman passenger inside his vehicle. The accused is Muttathara native Muhammad Jijas. 

The incident took place on Friday around 11.00 p.m. The 35-year-old woman from Muttathara had hired Jijas' autorickshaw to reach her home from Attakulangara. As per her complaint, the accused had stopped the vehicle in an abandoned area and molested her. 

“The autorickshaw driver is a habitual offender and over 9 cases including POCSO are registered against him,” said the police. 

RELATED ARTICLES

A case was registered after the woman sought medical care at Thiruvananthapuram Government General Hospital.  

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout