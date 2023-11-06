Kalamassery blasts: Accused sent to police custody till Nov 15; income source, int'l links under probe

Kochi: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court here on Monday has sent Dominic Martin, the sole accused in the Kalamassery blasts to police custody for the next 10 days. Four people were killed and over 50 people were injured in the multiple blasts that occured at a convention centre in Kalamassery during a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses on October 29.



In the custody application, the probe team informed the court that a detailed investigation should be carried out on the sources of Dominic's income and technical sources for executing the crime. As the accused was an expatriate, his international links also would be under scanner.

The police told the court that the accused should be taken for evidence collection at the blast site as well as the shops from where he purchased the raw materials for making a bomb. After approving the probe team's quest, the court has sent the accused to police custody till November 15.

Meanwhile, Martin once again declined the assistance of a lawyer in the case. The court told him that he could seek legal aid at any point if he wishes.

Dominic Martin, accused in Kalamassery blast case claimed that he placed the explosives inside the hall around 7 am on Sunday. Photo: Manorama News

Previously, on October 31, Martin was remanded to judicial custody. In addition to Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Punishment for murder) and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) have also been invoked against the accused.

The police formally recorded Martin's arrest as he had surrendered a few hours after the blasts on October 29. A few hours prior to surrendering, Martin, who claimed to be an estranged member of the Jehovah's Witnesses, posted a video on social media explaining his reasons for carrying out the blasts.

(With PTI inputs)